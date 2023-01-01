Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Greenville restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Rustic Farms Pizza - 7611 White Horse Road
7611 White Horse Road, Greenville
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$10.00
More about Rustic Farms Pizza - 7611 White Horse Road
GINZA CAFE- Greenville
1760 Woodruff rd suite 200, Greenville
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$4.95
More about GINZA CAFE- Greenville
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville
Mahi Mahi
Apple Salad
Chocolate Brownies
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Curry
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Bread Pudding
Chicken Burritos
More near Greenville to explore
Simpsonville
Avg 2.8
(24 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Greer
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Easley
No reviews yet
Clemson
Avg 4.9
(11 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Flat Rock
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(128 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(288 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(354 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(385 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1780 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(377 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston