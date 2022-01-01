Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve mussels

Fork and Plough image

 

Fork and Plough

1629 E. North St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Mussels$16.00
More about Fork and Plough
Tsunami image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Tsunami - Greenville

106 E North St, Greenville

Avg 4.4 (1424 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Mussels$8.50
More about Tsunami - Greenville

