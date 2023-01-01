Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pear salad in Greenville

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Greenville restaurants that serve pear salad

Sidewall Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road

3598 Pelham Road, Greenville

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Pear Salad Small$8.75
sliced pears, dried cranberries, red onion, maple cinnamon candied walnuts, blue cheese, organic baby spinach, fig balsamic vinaigrette
Pear Salad Large$17.50
sliced pears, dried cranberries, red onion, maple cinnamon candied walnuts, blue cheese, organic baby spinach, fig balsamic vinaigrette
More about Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road
Fork and Plough image

 

Fork and Plough

1629 E. North St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pear Salad$12.00
More about Fork and Plough

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville

Turkey Clubs

Mussels

Tuna Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Shrimp Tempura

Teriyaki Chicken

Fried Rice

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Simpsonville

Avg 2.8 (18 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (257 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1482 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston