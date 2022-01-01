Pecan pies in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve pecan pies
PIZZA
Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road
3598 Pelham Road, Greenville
|Pecan Pie Ice Cream
|$0.00
Vanilla ice cream swirled with salted caramel, toasted pecans, and shortbread crumble. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, nuts (pecans) and soy.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sunflower Eatery
4 Independence Point, Greenville
|Pecan Pie Slice
|$2.49