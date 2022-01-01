Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in Greenville

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Greenville restaurants that serve pecan pies

Sidewall Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road

3598 Pelham Road, Greenville

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Pie Ice Cream$0.00
Vanilla ice cream swirled with salted caramel, toasted pecans, and shortbread crumble. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, nuts (pecans) and soy.
More about Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road
Sunflower Eatery image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sunflower Eatery

4 Independence Point, Greenville

Avg 4.7 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Pie Slice$2.49
More about Sunflower Eatery
Fork and Plough image

 

Fork and Plough

1629 E. North St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Pecan Pie$18.00
More about Fork and Plough

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville

Nachos

Grits

Sweet Potato Fries

Shrimp Fajitas

Muffins

Shumai

Chicken Wraps

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Simpsonville

Avg 2.8 (18 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (251 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1447 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston