Pies in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve pies

Sidewall Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Sidewall Pizza Company

3598 Pelham Road, Greenville

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Coconut Cream Pie
Vegan vanilla coconut milk ice cream with toasted coconut and house made gluten free graham cracker crumbs. Contains soy. Dairy, egg, gluten, and nut free.
More about Sidewall Pizza Company
Sunflower Eatery image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sunflower Eatery

4 Independence Point, Greenville

Avg 4.7 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Pudding Pie$2.25
More about Sunflower Eatery
Item pic

 

Better Than Sex Desserts - Greenville

23 - 25 College Street, GREENVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Nookie Pie$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
Kinky-Er Key West Cream Pie$12.00
Pucker Up! Tart Key Lime Cream Pie. Laid on Orange Blossom Shortbread Cookie. Key Lime 'Koolie'.
More about Better Than Sex Desserts - Greenville

