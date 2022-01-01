Pies in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve pies
More about Sidewall Pizza Company
PIZZA
Sidewall Pizza Company
3598 Pelham Road, Greenville
|Vegan Coconut Cream Pie
Vegan vanilla coconut milk ice cream with toasted coconut and house made gluten free graham cracker crumbs. Contains soy. Dairy, egg, gluten, and nut free.
More about Sunflower Eatery
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sunflower Eatery
4 Independence Point, Greenville
|Chocolate Pudding Pie
|$2.25
More about Better Than Sex Desserts - Greenville
Better Than Sex Desserts - Greenville
23 - 25 College Street, GREENVILLE
|Cookie Nookie Pie
|$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
|Kinky-Er Key West Cream Pie
|$12.00
Pucker Up! Tart Key Lime Cream Pie. Laid on Orange Blossom Shortbread Cookie. Key Lime 'Koolie'.