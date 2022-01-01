Pork ribs in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve pork ribs
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8, Greenville
|BBQ Pork Ribs
|$12.99
Fresh 1/3 rack of pork ribs seasoned with a dry rub and smoked until tender. Brushed with our tangy homemade BBQ sauce
Lewis Barbecue - Greenville
214 Rutherford St, Greenville
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$0.00
$19/lb- Our lightly glazed Pork Spare Ribs are big and extra meaty. A pound usually includes 4-5 bones.
