Pork ribs in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve pork ribs

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8, Greenville

Avg 4.1 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Pork Ribs$12.99
Fresh 1/3 rack of pork ribs seasoned with a dry rub and smoked until tender. Brushed with our tangy homemade BBQ sauce
More about Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
Consumer pic

 

Lewis Barbecue - Greenville

214 Rutherford St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Spare Ribs$0.00
$19/lb- Our lightly glazed Pork Spare Ribs are big and extra meaty. A pound usually includes 4-5 bones.
More about Lewis Barbecue - Greenville

