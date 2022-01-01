Red velvet cheesecake in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve red velvet cheesecake
More about Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road
PIZZA
Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road
3598 Pelham Road, Greenville
|Red Velvet Cheesecake Ice Cream
|$0.00
Tangy red velvet ice cream with New York cheesecake and chocolate cookie crust. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.
More about Better Than Sex Desserts - Greenville - 23 - 25 College Street
Better Than Sex Desserts - Greenville - 23 - 25 College Street
23 - 25 College Street, GREENVILLE
|Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake
|$14.00
Slide in gently, slowly welcoming the supple embrace this cheesecake is about to give you. An enhanced version of the original, the flavors of a red velvet cake whisper coyly throughout.
This girthy cheesecake gets laid intently onto a bed of seductively soft dark chocolate cookie crust, only to be given an unexpected thrust when letting go of your inhibitions. The erect silky chocolate frosting and tease of strawberry will tickle your tongue and prepare you for oral stimulation.