Red velvet cheesecake in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve red velvet cheesecake

Sidewall Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road

3598 Pelham Road, Greenville

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Red Velvet Cheesecake Ice Cream$0.00
Tangy red velvet ice cream with New York cheesecake and chocolate cookie crust. Contains dairy, egg, gluten and soy. Nut free.
Better Than Sex Desserts - Greenville - 23 - 25 College Street

23 - 25 College Street, GREENVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake$14.00
Slide in gently, slowly welcoming the supple embrace this cheesecake is about to give you. An enhanced version of the original, the flavors of a red velvet cake whisper coyly throughout.
This girthy cheesecake gets laid intently onto a bed of seductively soft dark chocolate cookie crust, only to be given an unexpected thrust when letting go of your inhibitions. The erect silky chocolate frosting and tease of strawberry will tickle your tongue and prepare you for oral stimulation.
