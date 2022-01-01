Rice bowls in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve rice bowls
Menkoi Ramen House
1860 Woodruff Road, Greenville
|Bowl of Rice
|$2.50
Bowl of White Rice
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sunflower Eatery
4 Independence Point, Greenville
|Southwestern Rice Bowl
|$7.40
Brown rice and black beans topped with diced chicken, grilled onions and peppers, diced tomatoes, and Chipotle Ranch
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
1618 suite B , Woodruff Rd., Greenville
|Falafel Rice Bowl
|$9.00