Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad rolls in Greenville

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Greenville restaurants that serve salad rolls

Consumer pic

 

TakoSushi - TS - Verdae

325 Rocky Slope Road, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cuke Salad Roll$13.00
More about TakoSushi - TS - Verdae
Tsunami image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Tsunami - Greenville

106 E North St, Greenville

Avg 4.4 (1424 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salad Roll$9.50
More about Tsunami - Greenville

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville

Grilled Chicken

Mozzarella Sticks

Carrot Cake

Asian Salad

Fajitas

Fish And Chips

Turkey Clubs

Greek Salad

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Simpsonville

Avg 2.8 (35 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (16 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (336 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston