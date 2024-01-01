Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salad rolls in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Salad Rolls
Greenville restaurants that serve salad rolls
TakoSushi - TS - Verdae
325 Rocky Slope Road, Greenville
No reviews yet
Cuke Salad Roll
$13.00
More about TakoSushi - TS - Verdae
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Tsunami - Greenville
106 E North St, Greenville
Avg 4.4
(1424 reviews)
Salad Roll
$9.50
More about Tsunami - Greenville
