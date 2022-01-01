Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Greenville

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Greenville restaurants that serve scallops

Fork and Plough image

 

Fork and Plough

1629 E. North St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Scallops$16.00
More about Fork and Plough
Tsunami image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Tsunami

106 E North St, Greenville

Avg 4.4 (1424 reviews)
Takeout
Japanese Scallop Nigiri$6.00
More about Tsunami

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville

Cucumber Salad

Edamame

Burritos

Turkey Clubs

French Toast

Prime Ribs

Hibachi Steaks

Seaweed Salad

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 2.8 (13 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1339 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston