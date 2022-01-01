Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Scallops
Greenville restaurants that serve scallops
Fork and Plough
1629 E. North St, Greenville
No reviews yet
Seared Scallops
$16.00
More about Fork and Plough
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Tsunami
106 E North St, Greenville
Avg 4.4
(1424 reviews)
Japanese Scallop Nigiri
$6.00
More about Tsunami
