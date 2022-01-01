Shrimp fajitas in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
More about Tipsy Taco - Pelham Road
Tipsy Taco - Pelham Road
215 Pelham Road, Greenville
|DOS Grilled Shrimp Fajita
|$34.80
|UNO Grilled Shrimp Fajita
|$18.80
Served sizzling with grilled onions, sweet bell peppers and poblanos. Comes with flour tortillas, rice and beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico and sour cream
More about Tipsy Taco - Woodruff Rd - 1133 Woodruff Road
Tipsy Taco - Woodruff Rd - 1133 Woodruff Road
1133 Woodruff Road, Greenville
|UNO Grilled Shrimp Fajita
|$18.80
Served sizzling with grilled onions, sweet bell peppers and poblanos. Comes with flour tortillas, rice and beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico and sour cream