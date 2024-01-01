Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp rolls in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Shrimp Rolls
Greenville restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
GINZA CAFE- Greenville
1760 Woodruff rd suite 200, Greenville
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll*
$5.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber
More about GINZA CAFE- Greenville
TakoSushi - TS - Greenville
34 South Main Street, Greenville
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$9.00
More about TakoSushi - TS - Greenville
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville
Hibachi Steaks
California Rolls
French Toast
Sopapilla
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Brownies
Chicken Sandwiches
Italian Salad
More near Greenville to explore
Simpsonville
Avg 2.8
(27 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Greer
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Clemson
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Easley
No reviews yet
Travelers Rest
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Flat Rock
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(131 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(26 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(309 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(372 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(407 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1845 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(397 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(105 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston