Soft shell crabs in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Fork and Plough image

 

Fork and Plough

1629 E. North St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Benedict$27.00
More about Fork and Plough
Tsunami image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Tsunami - Greenville

106 E North St, Greenville

Avg 4.4 (1424 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Shell Crab Tempura$10.00
More about Tsunami - Greenville

