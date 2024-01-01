Spinach pizza in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve spinach pizza
More about Rustic Farms Pizza - 7611 White Horse Road
Rustic Farms Pizza - 7611 White Horse Road
7611 White Horse Road, Greenville
|Large Spinach Alfredo Pizza
|$25.00
More about Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road
PIZZA
Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road
3598 Pelham Road, Greenville
|Stuffed Spinach Pizza
|$24.00
Crust on the bottom AND on top, 6 giant slices, served with warm crushed tomato sauce. No substitutions.
olive oil, crushed garlic, spinach, prosciutto, ricotta, and mozzarella inside, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust