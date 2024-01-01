Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach pizza in Greenville

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Greenville restaurants that serve spinach pizza

Banner pic

 

Rustic Farms Pizza - 7611 White Horse Road

7611 White Horse Road, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Spinach Alfredo Pizza$25.00
More about Rustic Farms Pizza - 7611 White Horse Road
Sidewall Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road

3598 Pelham Road, Greenville

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Spinach Pizza$24.00
Crust on the bottom AND on top, 6 giant slices, served with warm crushed tomato sauce. No substitutions.
olive oil, crushed garlic, spinach, prosciutto, ricotta, and mozzarella inside, and our butter onion garlic sauce, pecorino, and fresh basil on the top crust
More about Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville

Arugula Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Club Sandwiches

Short Ribs

Nachos

Steak Tacos

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Pork Belly

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Simpsonville

Avg 2.8 (28 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (130 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (27 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1859 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston