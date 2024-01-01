Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid salad in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve squid salad

TakoSushi - TS - Verdae

325 Rocky Slope Road, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Squid Salad$5.99
More about TakoSushi - TS - Verdae
Tsunami image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Tsunami - Greenville

106 E North St, Greenville

Avg 4.4 (1424 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Squid Salad$8.00
More about Tsunami - Greenville

