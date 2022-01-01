Tomato salad in Greenville
Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8, Greenville
|Fried Green Tomato Salad
|$9.00
Lettuce Mix, cucumbers, carrots, & croutons topped with fried green tomatoes
Tasty As Fit
3017 Augusta St, Greenville
|Simply Radiant Roasted Tomato Salad
|$11.70
INGREDIENTS: kale, organic mixed greens, chickpeas, quinoa, grape tomatoes, sweet potatoes, shallot, dried rosemary, cumin, olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, dressing (grapeseed oil, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, pink Himalayan sea salt, pepper)