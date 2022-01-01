Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve tomato salad

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8, Greenville

Avg 4.1 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Green Tomato Salad$9.00
Lettuce Mix, cucumbers, carrots, & croutons topped with fried green tomatoes
More about Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
Item pic

 

Home Team BBQ

815 Lauren's Road, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber & Tomato Salad$4.00
More about Home Team BBQ
Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit

3017 Augusta St, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Simply Radiant Roasted Tomato Salad$11.70
INGREDIENTS: kale, organic mixed greens, chickpeas, quinoa, grape tomatoes, sweet potatoes, shallot, dried rosemary, cumin, olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, dressing (grapeseed oil, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, pink Himalayan sea salt, pepper)
More about Tasty As Fit

