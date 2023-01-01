Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

 

Jasmine Kitchen

503 Augusta St., Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Tomato Basil Soup (GF)$0.00
fire roasted tomatoes, basil puree, hint of cream
More about Jasmine Kitchen
Fork and Plough image

 

Fork and Plough

1629 E. North St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spring Vegetable Gazpacho$8.00
Cream Of Tomato Soup$9.00
More about Fork and Plough

