Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Greenville

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Greenville restaurants that serve tostadas

Consumer pic

 

Armando's Burritos

206 A Pine Knoll Dr, GREENVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tostadas$3.50
Deep fried crispy trotillla with beans, lettuce, sour cream and cheese
More about Armando's Burritos
Fork and Plough image

 

Fork and Plough

1629 E. North St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Pork Tostada$15.00
More about Fork and Plough

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville

Italian Subs

Chicken Tenders

Squid

Waffles

Filet Mignon

Sliders

Shrimp Quesadillas

Caramel Cake

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Simpsonville

Avg 2.8 (23 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1627 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (352 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston