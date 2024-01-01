Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna wraps in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve tuna wraps

Berry Hill

215 Pelham Rd, B106, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Wrap$13.00
More about Berry Hill
The 07 - 1010 Laurens Road

1010 Laurens Road, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Lettuce Wraps$16.00
Soy-ginger marinated tuna, avocado, nappa salad, wasabi mayo, soy, peanuts & sesame sitting on top of cups of lettuce.
More about The 07 - 1010 Laurens Road

