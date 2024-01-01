Vegetarian burritos in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve vegetarian burritos
Armando's Burritos
206 A Pine Knoll Dr, GREENVILLE
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$11.50
Grilled onions, pepper, mushrooms, spinach, cheese, lettuce, beans, sour cream, rice & guacamole, served with chips on the side.
Tacos & Bla Bla Bla Woodruff Rd - 1842 Woodruff Road
1842 Woodruff Road, Greenville
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$12.00
12' tortilla filled with your choice of veggies, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese. Topped with queso dip and homemade burrito sauce.