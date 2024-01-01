Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian burritos in Greenville

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Greenville restaurants that serve vegetarian burritos

Consumer pic

 

Armando's Burritos

206 A Pine Knoll Dr, GREENVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetarian Burrito$11.50
Grilled onions, pepper, mushrooms, spinach, cheese, lettuce, beans, sour cream, rice & guacamole, served with chips on the side.
More about Armando's Burritos
Item pic

 

Tacos & Bla Bla Bla Woodruff Rd - 1842 Woodruff Road

1842 Woodruff Road, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetarian Burrito$12.00
12' tortilla filled with your choice of veggies, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese. Topped with queso dip and homemade burrito sauce.
More about Tacos & Bla Bla Bla Woodruff Rd - 1842 Woodruff Road

