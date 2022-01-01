Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve brisket

Fiddle and Fork - 2610 Lee St.

2610 Lee Street, Greenville

TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket$16.00
More about Fiddle and Fork - 2610 Lee St.
El Fenix - Greenville TX

3102 Interstate 30, Greenville

Takeout
Brisket Burrito$11.99
Spicy Brisket Enchilada Plate$11.59
With Anaheim chile sauce & a sour cream drizzle. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Three Slow-Roasted Brisket Tacos$10.49
Served in white corn tortillas with avocado, salsa & cilantro. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
More about El Fenix - Greenville TX

