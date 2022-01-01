Brisket in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve brisket
More about Fiddle and Fork - 2610 Lee St.
Fiddle and Fork - 2610 Lee St.
2610 Lee Street, Greenville
|Brisket
|$16.00
More about El Fenix - Greenville TX
El Fenix - Greenville TX
3102 Interstate 30, Greenville
|Brisket Burrito
|$11.99
|Spicy Brisket Enchilada Plate
|$11.59
With Anaheim chile sauce & a sour cream drizzle. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
|Three Slow-Roasted Brisket Tacos
|$10.49
Served in white corn tortillas with avocado, salsa & cilantro. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.