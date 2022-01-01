Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Greenville

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Greenville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Snuffers - Greenville TX

3104-3106 Interstate 30, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip Caesar Salad$10.79
Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese. Choice of marinated, fajita, or crispy fried chicken.
Chicken Strip Salad$10.79
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.
Chicken Strip Salad$10.79
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.
More about Snuffers - Greenville TX
Consumer pic

 

Texas Cafe Diner - Greenville - 5202 Wesley Street

5202 Wesley Street, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Fresh mixed green, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and chicken tenders toasted in buffalo sauce served in ranch.
More about Texas Cafe Diner - Greenville - 5202 Wesley Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville

Chicken Tenders

Mushroom Burgers

Sliders

Chili

Nachos

Omelettes

Club Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Steaks

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Rockwall

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Forney

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Royse City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (573 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (629 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston