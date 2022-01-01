Chicken sandwiches in Greenville
Snuffers - Greenville TX
3104-3106 Interstate 30, Greenville
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.
More about Texas Cafe Diner - Greenville - 5202 Wesley Street
Texas Cafe Diner - Greenville - 5202 Wesley Street
5202 Wesley Street, Greenville
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Homemade chicken breast, toasted in spicy seasoning, Ranch, Provolone cheese, coleslaw, and mayo.
|2 am Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$12.00
Crispy tenders, bacon, ham, American cheese and sunny side up eggs.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Homemade fried chicken breast, toasted in buffalo sauce, Ranch, Provolone cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.