Chicken sandwiches in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Snuffers - Greenville TX

3104-3106 Interstate 30, Greenville

Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun
Texas Cafe Diner - Greenville - 5202 Wesley Street

5202 Wesley Street, Greenville

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Homemade chicken breast, toasted in spicy seasoning, Ranch, Provolone cheese, coleslaw, and mayo.
2 am Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$12.00
Crispy tenders, bacon, ham, American cheese and sunny side up eggs.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Homemade fried chicken breast, toasted in buffalo sauce, Ranch, Provolone cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
