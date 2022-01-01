Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grits in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Grits
Greenville restaurants that serve grits
Fiddle and Fork - 2610 Lee St.
2610 Lee Street, Greenville
No reviews yet
Grits
$4.00
More about Fiddle and Fork - 2610 Lee St.
Texas Cafe Diner - Greenville - 5202 Wesley Street
5202 Wesley Street, Greenville
No reviews yet
Grits
$2.50
More about Texas Cafe Diner - Greenville - 5202 Wesley Street
