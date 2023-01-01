Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huevos rancheros in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Fiddle and Fork - 2610 Lee St.

2610 Lee Street, Greenville

Huevos Rancheros$12.50
More about Fiddle and Fork - 2610 Lee St.
Texas Cafe Diner - Greenville - 5202 Wesley Street

5202 Wesley Street, Greenville

Huevos Rancheros$11.00
Crispy corn tortillas, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, two eggs any style, topped with salsa, feta cheese and cilantro. Served with black beans and hash browns
More about Texas Cafe Diner - Greenville - 5202 Wesley Street

