Nachos in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve nachos

Snuffers

3104-3106 Interstate 30, Greenville

Takeout
Kids Nachos$5.49
Served with fries
Tx Style Nachos - Small$7.25
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.
Tx Style Nachos - Large$10.99
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.
El Fenix

3102 Interstate 30, Greenville

Takeout
Texas-Style Nachos$7.29
Tostada Chips, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole & sour cream, topped with your choice of protein. Excludes the Bean & Cheese Nachos.
