Spinach salad in Greenville

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Greenville restaurants that serve spinach salad

Fiddle and Fork - 2610 Lee St.

2610 Lee Street, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$12.00
More about Fiddle and Fork - 2610 Lee St.
Texas Cafe Diner - Greenville - 5202 Wesley Street

5202 Wesley Street, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Spinach Salad$12.50
Fresh baby spinach, grilled chicken breast, fresh strawberries, fresh mushrooms. Texas pecans and feta cheese served with raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Texas Cafe Diner - Greenville - 5202 Wesley Street

