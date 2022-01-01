Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Greenville

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Greenville restaurants that serve tacos

Banner pic

 

Fiddle and Fork - 2610 Lee St.

2610 Lee Street, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Birria Tacos$12.00
More about Fiddle and Fork - 2610 Lee St.
Item pic

 

El Fenix - Greenville TX

3102 Interstate 30, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Soft Tacos$5.49
Two corn tortillas, shredded chicken, red bell pepper, avocado, cheese, sour cream
Fiesta Taco Salad$9.99
Picadillo beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo on a bed of mixed greens & a crispy flour tortilla served with a side of fresh made salsa.
SOFT BEEF TACO$3.99
More about El Fenix - Greenville TX

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Fried Steaks

Quesadillas

Nachos

Chili

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Rockwall

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Forney

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Royse City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1502 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston