Tacos in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve tacos
Fiddle and Fork - 2610 Lee St.
2610 Lee Street, Greenville
|Birria Tacos
|$12.00
El Fenix - Greenville TX
3102 Interstate 30, Greenville
|Chicken Soft Tacos
|$5.49
Two corn tortillas, shredded chicken, red bell pepper, avocado, cheese, sour cream
|Fiesta Taco Salad
|$9.99
Picadillo beef, refried beans, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo on a bed of mixed greens & a crispy flour tortilla served with a side of fresh made salsa.
|SOFT BEEF TACO
|$3.99