Greenwich restaurants you'll love

More about SUPPER
SUPPER
107 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
|Popular items
|CARROT CAKE
|$12.00
Coconut cream frosting, sunflower seeds. Gluten free, vegan. Serves 2-3
|SUGAR SNAP PEAS
|$5.00
sauteed with olive oil and parsley
|ROASTED MUSHROOMS
|$6.00
roasted with thyme, garlic, and chili flake
More about The Country Table
The Country Table
1 Glenville Street, Greenwich
|Popular items
|Vegetable Pita
|$12.00
Seasonal Veggies, Hummus, Pickles, Julienne Carrots, Shredded Lettuce, Za'atar Yogurt, Pita Bread
|'Wich Came First
|$14.00
Fried Chicken, Deviled Egg Spread, Pickled Onions, Potato Brioche Roll
|Fox Family Potato Chips
|$3.00
The chip that simply tastes like a potato. Flavor Options: Salt and Pepper, BBQ, Salt and Vinegar, Sour Cream and Onion. 2 oz bags.
More about Rosina's
Rosina's
230 Mill Street, Greenwich
|Popular items
|CHICKEN CUTLET
|$16.00
house breading, parmesan, lemon
|CAESAR SALAD
|$17.00
romaine, croutons, parmesan
|ARUGULA SALAD
|$17.00
candied hazelnuts, pecorino, lemon vinaigrette
More about Townhouse Greenwich
Townhouse Greenwich
35 Church St, Greenwich
|Popular items
|BREAD
grilled naan
|SEA SCALLOPS
|$44.00
sweet potato, shiitake & pancetta risotto, truffle vinaigrette
|FARRO SALAD
|$14.00
arugula, goat cheese, golden beets, tomatoes, olives, onions, cucumbers, oregano vinaigrette
More about Terra Ristorante Italiano
Terra Ristorante Italiano
156 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
|Popular items
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$35.00
brown butter squash - broccoli rabe - honey crisp apple
|Mixed Baby Salad
|$15.00
shaved Grana Padano, balsamic, lemon vinaigrette
|Breast of chicken Milanese
|$28.00
breaded - arugula - cherry tomato - mozzarella
More about Kissaki Greenwich
Kissaki Greenwich
355 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Maki
|$12.00
Lean tuna tartare, sesame seeds, rakkyo, and chives.
|Sake Maki
|$8.00
Salmon tartare, plum soy, sesame seed, rakkyo, and chives.
|Spicy Negihama Maki
|$10.00
Yellowtail tartare, sesame seeds, and chili oil.
More about Aux Delices
Aux Delices
West Elm St, Greenwich
|Popular items
|#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken
|$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
|Iced Drink - Large
|$4.39
unsweetened homemade passion tea, iced tea, green tea, iced coffee.
honey lemon ginger tea and homemade sweetened lemonade.
|1700 Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.99
Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Fried Egg, Banana Peppers on Multigrain Portuguese.
More about Meli Melo
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Meli Melo
362 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
|Popular items
|Nutella Crepe
|$8.00
|Hot Special Tea
|$5.00
|Butternut Soup
|$8.00
More about Christmas Menu
Christmas Menu
1 Glenville Street, Greenwich
|Popular items
|Mashed Potatoes
|$25.00
Yukon gold potatoes, milk, butter, thyme
2.25 lb. container (serves 6-8)
|Traditional Gravy
|$19.00
turkey and chicken broth, mirepoix, flour, herbs
1 quart (1 quart of gravy per 1/2 turkey is recommended)
|Autumn Salad
|$18.00
chicories, dried cranberries, toasted pumpkin seeds, orange vinaigrette (vegan) 48 oz. container (serves 4-8)
More about Bistro V
Bistro V
339 Greenwich Ave, greenwich
|Popular items
|B.V Burger
|$25.00
Angus beef, bacon, cheddar, pickled onion, tomato, garlic aioli and house-cut fries.
|Napoleon
|$8.50
Mille-feuilles chiboust cream , powdered sugar
|Crab Cake Burger
|$26.00
Boston lettuce, pickled onion, tomato, sriracha aioli, brioche bun and house-cut fries.
More about Mediterraneo
Mediterraneo
366 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
|Popular items
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$35.00
butternut squash, broccoli rabe, red wine
|Parmesan Crusted Halibut
|$38.00
Parmesan crusted halibut - tomato - chive beurre blanc - sautéed spinach
|Fried Chicken Milanese
|$26.00
Tomato and baby arugula salad- fresh mozzarella - lemon
More about Eastend
SEAFOOD
Eastend
409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
|Popular items
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$35.00
white beans, Tuscan kale, porcini - tomato sugo
|Signature Cheeseburger
|$24.00
cheddar beer cheese, peppadew mayo, pickled green tomatoes
|Short rib ravioli “gigante”
|$28.00
herb flavored pasta, butternut squash, apple butter
More about Pizza Post
PIZZA
Pizza Post
522 E Putnam Ave, Greenwich
|Popular items
|Pizza Post Salad
|$14.00
Bacon, Grape Tomato, Red Onion & Gorgonzola
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano
|House Salad
|$10.00
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Green Olives, Pepperoncini
More about Gofer Ice Cream Greenwich
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Gofer Ice Cream Greenwich
522 E Putnam Ave, Greenwich
|Popular items
|Raz Regular 12oz Size
|$6.14
Choose your Premium Gofer Soft Serve and mix in the topping of your choice. A Gofer Razzle is always a good choice!
|Regular 6" Round Cake
|$23.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 6 to 8 slices
|Cones
Extra Cones can be added to your order...
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
600 Steamboat Road, Greenwich
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.95
Two cage-free eggs on fresh bread with your choice of toppings.
|Chicken & Rice
|$4.50
Our famous chicken stock loaded with Savoy cabbage, chicken, parsnips,
turnips, rice & parsley. (16oz) ( Dairy Free, Gluten Free)
|Chicken Noodle
|$4.50
Chicken Noodle Soup, made with carrots, celery, egg noodles simmered in a clear broth. (Low Fat, Dairy Free)
More about Daily Cafe & Eatery
Daily Cafe & Eatery
360 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich
|Popular items
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Burrito
|$5.49
fra'mani ham, egg souffle, american cheese, white flour tortilla
|The Basic Chick
|$11.99
roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, tillamook cheddar cheese, roasted tomato spread on demi baguette
|Spicy Pesto Cauliflower
|$10.99
cauliflower, turmeric, cumin, curry, allspice, coriander, cayenne, pesto, hummus, red cabbage on demi baguette
More about Canoe
Canoe
280 Railroad Ave, Greenwich
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, croutons, classic caesar dressing
|Fish n" Chips
|$17.50
jalapeño old bay slaw, creole tartar
|Rock Shrimp Tempura
|$15.00
Spicy kewpie mayo
More about The Spread Greenwich
The Spread Greenwich
18 west putnam ave, greenwich
|Popular items
|Side - French Fries
|$5.00
Hand-cut home made french fries