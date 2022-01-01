Greenwich restaurants you'll love

Greenwich restaurants
Toast
  • Greenwich

Greenwich's top cuisines

Pizza

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
French
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Greenwich restaurants

SUPPER image

 

SUPPER

107 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CARROT CAKE$12.00
Coconut cream frosting, sunflower seeds. Gluten free, vegan. Serves 2-3
SUGAR SNAP PEAS$5.00
sauteed with olive oil and parsley
ROASTED MUSHROOMS$6.00
roasted with thyme, garlic, and chili flake
The Country Table image

 

The Country Table

1 Glenville Street, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegetable Pita$12.00
Seasonal Veggies, Hummus, Pickles, Julienne Carrots, Shredded Lettuce, Za'atar Yogurt, Pita Bread
'Wich Came First$14.00
Fried Chicken, Deviled Egg Spread, Pickled Onions, Potato Brioche Roll
Fox Family Potato Chips$3.00
The chip that simply tastes like a potato. Flavor Options: Salt and Pepper, BBQ, Salt and Vinegar, Sour Cream and Onion. 2 oz bags.
Rosina's image

 

Rosina's

230 Mill Street, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN CUTLET$16.00
house breading, parmesan, lemon
CAESAR SALAD$17.00
romaine, croutons, parmesan
ARUGULA SALAD$17.00
candied hazelnuts, pecorino, lemon vinaigrette
Townhouse Greenwich image

 

Townhouse Greenwich

35 Church St, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BREAD
grilled naan
SEA SCALLOPS$44.00
sweet potato, shiitake & pancetta risotto, truffle vinaigrette
FARRO SALAD$14.00
arugula, goat cheese, golden beets, tomatoes, olives, onions, cucumbers, oregano vinaigrette
Terra Ristorante Italiano image

 

Terra Ristorante Italiano

156 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Faroe Island Salmon$35.00
brown butter squash - broccoli rabe - honey crisp apple
Mixed Baby Salad$15.00
shaved Grana Padano, balsamic, lemon vinaigrette
Breast of chicken Milanese$28.00
breaded - arugula - cherry tomato - mozzarella
Kissaki Greenwich image

 

Kissaki Greenwich

355 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Maki$12.00
Lean tuna tartare, sesame seeds, rakkyo, and chives.
Sake Maki$8.00
Salmon tartare, plum soy, sesame seed, rakkyo, and chives.
Spicy Negihama Maki$10.00
Yellowtail tartare, sesame seeds, and chili oil.
Aux Delices image

 

Aux Delices

West Elm St, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
Iced Drink - Large$4.39
unsweetened homemade passion tea, iced tea, green tea, iced coffee.
honey lemon ginger tea and homemade sweetened lemonade.
1700 Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Fried Egg, Banana Peppers on Multigrain Portuguese.
Meli Melo image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Meli Melo

362 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nutella Crepe$8.00
Hot Special Tea$5.00
Butternut Soup$8.00
Christmas Menu image

 

Christmas Menu

1 Glenville Street, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mashed Potatoes$25.00
Yukon gold potatoes, milk, butter, thyme
2.25 lb. container (serves 6-8)
Traditional Gravy$19.00
turkey and chicken broth, mirepoix, flour, herbs
1 quart (1 quart of gravy per 1/2 turkey is recommended)
Autumn Salad$18.00
chicories, dried cranberries, toasted pumpkin seeds, orange vinaigrette (vegan) 48 oz. container (serves 4-8)
Bistro V image

 

Bistro V

339 Greenwich Ave, greenwich

Avg 4.1 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
B.V Burger$25.00
Angus beef, bacon, cheddar, pickled onion, tomato, garlic aioli and house-cut fries.
Napoleon$8.50
Mille-feuilles chiboust cream , powdered sugar
Crab Cake Burger$26.00
Boston lettuce, pickled onion, tomato, sriracha aioli, brioche bun and house-cut fries.
Mediterraneo image

 

Mediterraneo

366 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Faroe Island Salmon$35.00
butternut squash, broccoli rabe, red wine
Parmesan Crusted Halibut$38.00
Parmesan crusted halibut - tomato - chive beurre blanc - sautéed spinach
Fried Chicken Milanese$26.00
Tomato and baby arugula salad- fresh mozzarella - lemon
Eastend image

SEAFOOD

Eastend

409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (2066 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Faroe Island Salmon$35.00
white beans, Tuscan kale, porcini - tomato sugo
Signature Cheeseburger$24.00
cheddar beer cheese, peppadew mayo, pickled green tomatoes
Short rib ravioli “gigante”$28.00
herb flavored pasta, butternut squash, apple butter
Pizza Post image

PIZZA

Pizza Post

522 E Putnam Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Post Salad$14.00
Bacon, Grape Tomato, Red Onion & Gorgonzola
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano
House Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Green Olives, Pepperoncini
Gofer Ice Cream Greenwich image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Gofer Ice Cream Greenwich

522 E Putnam Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (101 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Raz Regular 12oz Size$6.14
Choose your Premium Gofer Soft Serve and mix in the topping of your choice. A Gofer Razzle is always a good choice!
Regular 6" Round Cake$23.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 6 to 8 slices
Cones
Extra Cones can be added to your order...
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

600 Steamboat Road, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$3.95
Two cage-free eggs on fresh bread with your choice of toppings.
Chicken & Rice$4.50
Our famous chicken stock loaded with Savoy cabbage, chicken, parsnips,
turnips, rice & parsley. (16oz) ( Dairy Free, Gluten Free)
Chicken Noodle$4.50
Chicken Noodle Soup, made with carrots, celery, egg noodles simmered in a clear broth. (Low Fat, Dairy Free)
Daily Cafe & Eatery image

 

Daily Cafe & Eatery

360 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ham, Egg & Cheese Burrito$5.49
fra'mani ham, egg souffle, american cheese, white flour tortilla
The Basic Chick$11.99
roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, tillamook cheddar cheese, roasted tomato spread on demi baguette
Spicy Pesto Cauliflower$10.99
cauliflower, turmeric, cumin, curry, allspice, coriander, cayenne, pesto, hummus, red cabbage on demi baguette
Canoe image

 

Canoe

280 Railroad Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, croutons, classic caesar dressing
Fish n" Chips$17.50
jalapeño old bay slaw, creole tartar
Rock Shrimp Tempura$15.00
Spicy kewpie mayo
The Spread Greenwich image

 

The Spread Greenwich

18 west putnam ave, greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side - French Fries$5.00
Hand-cut home made french fries
La Taqueria ct image

TACOS • SUSHI • TAPAS

La Taqueria ct

10 GREENWICH AVE, GREENWICH

Avg 4.2 (135 reviews)
Takeout
New Years Eve Menu image

 

New Years Eve Menu

1 Glenville Street, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
