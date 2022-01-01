Greenwich bars & lounges you'll love

Rosina's image

 

Rosina's

230 Mill Street, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$17.00
romaine, croutons, parmesan
CAVATELLI$19.00
sausage, broccolini, bianco sardo
HOUSE SALAD$17.00
local lettuces, sweet onion, pecorino, creamy Italian
Townhouse Greenwich image

 

Townhouse Greenwich

35 Church St, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA TATAKI CRUDO$18.00
shallot soy vinaigrette, petite greens, crispy garlic
BURRATA$16.00
tomato & eggplant caponata, grilled naan
SEA SCALLOPS$44.00
sweet potato, shiitake & pancetta risotto, truffle vinaigrette
Bistro V image

 

Bistro V

339 Greenwich Ave, greenwich

Avg 4.1 (512 reviews)
Takeout
B.V Burger$25.00
Angus beef, bacon, cheddar, pickled onion, tomato, garlic aioli and house-cut fries.
Napoleon$8.50
Mille-feuilles chiboust cream , powdered sugar
Crab Cake Burger$26.00
Boston lettuce, pickled onion, tomato, sriracha aioli, brioche bun and house-cut fries.
The Spread Greenwich image

 

The Spread Greenwich

18 west putnam ave, greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side - French Fries$5.00
Hand-cut home made french fries
