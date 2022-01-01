Greenwich bars & lounges you'll love
More about Rosina's
Rosina's
230 Mill Street, Greenwich
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD
$17.00
romaine, croutons, parmesan
CAVATELLI
$19.00
sausage, broccolini, bianco sardo
HOUSE SALAD
$17.00
local lettuces, sweet onion, pecorino, creamy Italian
More about Townhouse Greenwich
Townhouse Greenwich
35 Church St, Greenwich
Popular items
TUNA TATAKI CRUDO
$18.00
shallot soy vinaigrette, petite greens, crispy garlic
BURRATA
$16.00
tomato & eggplant caponata, grilled naan
SEA SCALLOPS
$44.00
sweet potato, shiitake & pancetta risotto, truffle vinaigrette
More about Bistro V
Bistro V
339 Greenwich Ave, greenwich
Popular items
B.V Burger
$25.00
Angus beef, bacon, cheddar, pickled onion, tomato, garlic aioli and house-cut fries.
Napoleon
$8.50
Mille-feuilles chiboust cream , powdered sugar
Crab Cake Burger
$26.00
Boston lettuce, pickled onion, tomato, sriracha aioli, brioche bun and house-cut fries.