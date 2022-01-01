Greenwich Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Greenwich

Rosina's image

 

Rosina's

230 Mill Street, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD$17.00
romaine, croutons, parmesan
CAVATELLI$19.00
sausage, broccolini, bianco sardo
HOUSE SALAD$17.00
local lettuces, sweet onion, pecorino, creamy Italian
More about Rosina's
Terra Ristorante Italiano image

 

Terra Ristorante Italiano

156 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Penne Vodka$19.00
Vodka cream sauce - pancetta - onion
Breast of chicken Milanese$28.00
breaded - arugula - cherry tomato - mozzarella
Pepperoni Pizza$21.00
caramelized onion - spicy honey - fresh oregano
More about Terra Ristorante Italiano
Eastend image

SEAFOOD

Eastend

409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (2066 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Asian Chopped Salad$14.00
mandarin orange, cashews, miso and sesame
Short rib ravioli “gigante”$28.00
herb flavored pasta, butternut squash, apple butter
Salmon Tartare$18.00
crispy sushi rice, avocado, yuzu and srracha
More about Eastend
Pizza Post image

PIZZA

Pizza Post

522 E Putnam Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Green Olives, Pepperoncini
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano
Pizza Post Salad$14.00
Bacon, Grape Tomato, Red Onion & Gorgonzola
More about Pizza Post

