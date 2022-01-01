Greenwich Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Greenwich
Rosina's
230 Mill Street, Greenwich
|CAESAR SALAD
|$17.00
romaine, croutons, parmesan
|CAVATELLI
|$19.00
sausage, broccolini, bianco sardo
|HOUSE SALAD
|$17.00
local lettuces, sweet onion, pecorino, creamy Italian
Terra Ristorante Italiano
156 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
|Penne Vodka
|$19.00
Vodka cream sauce - pancetta - onion
|Breast of chicken Milanese
|$28.00
breaded - arugula - cherry tomato - mozzarella
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$21.00
caramelized onion - spicy honey - fresh oregano
SEAFOOD
Eastend
409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
|Asian Chopped Salad
|$14.00
mandarin orange, cashews, miso and sesame
|Short rib ravioli “gigante”
|$28.00
herb flavored pasta, butternut squash, apple butter
|Salmon Tartare
|$18.00
crispy sushi rice, avocado, yuzu and srracha
PIZZA
Pizza Post
522 E Putnam Ave, Greenwich
|House Salad
|$10.00
Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Green Olives, Pepperoncini
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano
|Pizza Post Salad
|$14.00
Bacon, Grape Tomato, Red Onion & Gorgonzola