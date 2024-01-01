Avocado sandwiches in Greenwich
Greenwich restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches
More about Aux Delices - Greenwich
Aux Delices - Greenwich
3 West Elm St, Greenwich
|#1 Sandwich - Avocado
|$13.99
Avocado with cheddar, tomato, sprouts,
cucumber and spicy mayo on light multigrain bread.
|#17 Sandwich - Turkey Avocado
|$14.99
Roasted turkey and avocado, lettuce, tomato, maille mustard, housemade mayo on country white bread
|#32 Sandwich - Grilled Chicken & Avocado
|$14.99
Grilled chicken and avocado with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade mayo on light multigrain.