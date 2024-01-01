Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado sandwiches in Greenwich

Greenwich restaurants
Greenwich restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

Aux Delices - Greenwich

3 West Elm St, Greenwich

#1 Sandwich - Avocado$13.99
Avocado with cheddar, tomato, sprouts,
cucumber and spicy mayo on light multigrain bread.
#17 Sandwich - Turkey Avocado$14.99
Roasted turkey and avocado, lettuce, tomato, maille mustard, housemade mayo on country white bread
#32 Sandwich - Grilled Chicken & Avocado$14.99
Grilled chicken and avocado with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade mayo on light multigrain.
Food Studio - 5 Greenwich Office Park Ste 502

5 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich

Hummus & Avocado Sandwich*$12.00
Arugula, Roasted Peppers, Cucumber, Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette, Toasted Multigrain
VG, GF*
