Cake in Greenwich

CARROT CAKE image

 

SUPPER

107 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$12.00
Coconut cream frosting, sunflower seeds. Gluten free, vegan. Serves 2-3
More about SUPPER
Bistro V image

 

Bistro V

339 Greenwich Ave, greenwich

Avg 4.1 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Burger$26.00
Boston lettuce, pickled onion, tomato, sriracha aioli, brioche bun and house-cut fries.
More about Bistro V
Regular 6" Round Cake image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Gofer Ice Cream Greenwich

522 E Putnam Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (101 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Regular 6" Round Cake$23.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 6 to 8 slices
Gourmet Medium 8" Round Cake$45.99
GOURMET CAKES REQUIRE A TWO DAY LEAD TIME! Scroll back to the top of the page and click the pencil to check your Pick Up time.
More about Gofer Ice Cream Greenwich

