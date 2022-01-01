Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Greenwich

Go
Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve chicken curry

Aux Delices image

 

Aux Delices

West Elm St, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Chicken Salad Side$4.99
More about Aux Delices
Meli Melo image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Meli Melo

362 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Pint Chicken Curry$9.50
More about Meli Melo

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich

Tuna Rolls

Omelettes

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Noodles

Short Ribs

Rock Shrimp Tempura

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Squid

Map

More near Greenwich to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston