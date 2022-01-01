Chicken noodles in
Greenwich
/
Greenwich
/
Chicken Noodles
Greenwich restaurants that serve chicken noodles
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Meli Melo
362 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
Avg 4
(555 reviews)
Chicken Noodle
$8.00
More about Meli Melo
Dartcor
600 Steamboat Road, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle
$4.50
Chicken Noodle Soup, made with carrots, celery, egg noodles simmered in a clear broth. (Low Fat, Dairy Free)
More about Dartcor
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich
French Fries
Tacos
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Cake
Burritos
Margherita Pizza
More near Greenwich to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston