Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken pasta in
Greenwich
/
Greenwich
/
Chicken Pasta
Greenwich restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Terra Ristorante Italiano
156 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Pasta with Chicken
$24.00
More about Terra Ristorante Italiano
Mediterraneo
366 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
No reviews yet
1/2 Pasta Chicken
$16.00
More about Mediterraneo
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich
Chicken Wraps
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Pies
Shrimp Tempura
Caprese Salad
Chicken Salad
Turkey Clubs
Spaghetti And Meatballs
More near Greenwich to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(64 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1598 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(471 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(232 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(851 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston