Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Greenwich

Go
Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Terra Ristorante Italiano image

 

Terra Ristorante Italiano

156 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pasta with Chicken$24.00
More about Terra Ristorante Italiano
Mediterraneo image

 

Mediterraneo

366 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Pasta Chicken$16.00
More about Mediterraneo

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich

Chicken Wraps

Rock Shrimp Tempura

Pies

Shrimp Tempura

Caprese Salad

Chicken Salad

Turkey Clubs

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Map

More near Greenwich to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1598 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (471 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston