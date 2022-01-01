Chicken sandwiches in Greenwich
Greenwich restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Country Table
1 Glenville Street, Greenwich
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$14.00
Apples, Brie, Dijon, Baby Arugula, Multigrain Bread
Aux Delices
West Elm St, Greenwich
|#3 Sandwich - Green Godess Chicken Salad
|$10.99
All natural white meat chicken salad, green goddess dressing, lettuce, tomato, multigrain baguette.
|#32 Sandwich - Grilled Chicken & Avocado
|$10.99
Grilled chicken and avocado with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade mayo on light multigrain.