Chicken sandwiches in Greenwich

Greenwich restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Country Table

1 Glenville Street, Greenwich

TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Apples, Brie, Dijon, Baby Arugula, Multigrain Bread
More about The Country Table
Aux Delices

West Elm St, Greenwich

Takeout
#3 Sandwich - Green Godess Chicken Salad$10.99
All natural white meat chicken salad, green goddess dressing, lettuce, tomato, multigrain baguette.
#32 Sandwich - Grilled Chicken & Avocado$10.99
Grilled chicken and avocado with muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and homemade mayo on light multigrain.
More about Aux Delices

