Chicken tenders in Greenwich

Greenwich restaurants
Greenwich restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Country Table image

 

The Country Table

1 Glenville Street, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Breaded
More about The Country Table
Item pic

 

Rosina's

230 Mill Street, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$10.00
Chicken Fingers & Fries$15.00
More about Rosina's
Item pic

 

Aux Delices

West Elm St, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders Pack$14.99
All natural panko crusted chicken tender, flour, wheat flour, egg whites, yeast, sugar, salt & pepper, honey mustard sauce.
Microwave for 3 minutes or until hot
More about Aux Delices
Pizza Post image

PIZZA

Pizza Post

522 E Putnam Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Served with Honey Mustard
More about Pizza Post
Item pic

 

Canoe

280 Railroad Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Chicken Tenders$11.50
More about Canoe

