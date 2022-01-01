Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Greenwich

Greenwich restaurants
Greenwich restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Canoe image

 

Canoe

280 Railroad Ave, Greenwich

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki$25.00
Pan roasted cage-free chicken breast, mixed vegetables, traditional teriyaki sauce, white rice
More about Canoe
Main pic

 

Miku Sushi

68 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Box$22.00
L-Chicken Teriyaki$20.00
More about Miku Sushi

