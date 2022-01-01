Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Greenwich

Go
Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

Aux Delices - Greenwich

West Elm St, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant - Chocolate$3.39
More about Aux Delices - Greenwich
Bistro V image

 

Bistro V

339 Greenwich Ave, greenwich

Avg 4.1 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Bistro V

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich

Quesadillas

Garlic Knots

Mozzarella Sticks

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tortellini

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Ravioli

Map

More near Greenwich to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1698 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (902 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston