Chopped salad in
Greenwich
/
Greenwich
/
Chopped Salad
Greenwich restaurants that serve chopped salad
Terra Ristorante Italiano
156 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Chopped Greek Salad
$16.00
fresh oregano, red wine vinaigrette, feta
More about Terra Ristorante Italiano
SEAFOOD
Eastend
409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(2066 reviews)
Asian Chopped Salad
$14.00
mandarin orange, cashews, miso and sesame
More about Eastend
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich
Chicken Noodles
Tacos
Grilled Chicken
Cookies
Spaghetti
Caesar Salad
Lobsters
Chicken Salad
More near Greenwich to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(189 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston