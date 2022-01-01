Chopped salad in Greenwich

Go
Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve chopped salad

Chopped Greek Salad image

 

Terra Ristorante Italiano

156 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Greek Salad$16.00
fresh oregano, red wine vinaigrette, feta
More about Terra Ristorante Italiano
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Eastend

409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (2066 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Chopped Salad$14.00
mandarin orange, cashews, miso and sesame
More about Eastend

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich

Chicken Noodles

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Cookies

Spaghetti

Caesar Salad

Lobsters

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Greenwich to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston