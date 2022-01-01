Crispy chicken in Greenwich

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dartcor image

 

600 Steamboat Rd.

600 Steamboat Road, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Romaine & Arugula Crispy Chicken$9.95
Crispy Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Garbanzo Beans, Sliced Red Onions, Fresh Jalapenos,
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
More about 600 Steamboat Rd.
Crispy Chicken Taco (2pcs) image

 

Canoe - Greenwich

280 Railroad Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Taco (2pcs)$12.00
Panko crusted, chipotle mayo, pico de gello.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$17.50
lettuce, tomato, cheddar & jack cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, french fries
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, Avocado aioli, fries
More about Canoe - Greenwich

Map

Map

