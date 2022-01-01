Crispy chicken in Greenwich
600 Steamboat Rd.
600 Steamboat Road, Greenwich
|Romaine & Arugula Crispy Chicken
|$9.95
Crispy Chicken, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Shredded Carrots, Garbanzo Beans, Sliced Red Onions, Fresh Jalapenos,
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Canoe - Greenwich
280 Railroad Ave, Greenwich
|Crispy Chicken Taco (2pcs)
|$12.00
Panko crusted, chipotle mayo, pico de gello.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$17.50
lettuce, tomato, cheddar & jack cheese, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla, french fries
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, Avocado aioli, fries