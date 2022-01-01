Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg salad sandwiches in
Greenwich
/
Greenwich
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Greenwich restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Aux Delices - Greenwich
West Elm St, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Egg Salad Side
$3.99
eggs, homemade mayo, salt & pepper.
Case - Egg Salad
$9.99
eggs, homemade mayo, salt & pepper.
More about Aux Delices - Greenwich
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Meli Melo
362 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
Avg 4
(555 reviews)
Egg Salad
$6.50
More about Meli Melo
