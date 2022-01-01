Flank steaks in Greenwich
Greenwich restaurants that serve flank steaks
More about Aux Delices - Greenwich
Aux Delices - Greenwich
West Elm St, Greenwich
|Case - Flank Steak Salad
|$18.99
Grape tomatoes, baby spinach, black beans, diced avocado, chipotle vinaigrette (olive oil, honey, chipotle, lime juice, dijon mustard, champagne vinaigrette, garlic, salt, pepper).
|Bento Box - Grilled Flank Steak
|$13.99
Chipotle marinated flank steak, chimichurri (cilantro, jalapeño, olive oil, garlic, lime juice) cherry tomato, olives, onion, celery, sherry vin, shallots. Quinoa Salad, roasted carrots, turmeric roasted cauliflower, roasted peppers, parsley, lemon vin.