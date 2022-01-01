Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Greenwich

Go
Greenwich restaurants
Toast

Greenwich restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

54e100ce-fff7-444f-99ed-a765a36f234b image

SEAFOOD

Eastend

409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (2066 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$21.00
bread and butter pickles, Dukes mayo
More about Eastend
Item pic

 

Canoe

280 Railroad Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$19.00
bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, Avocado aioli, fries
More about Canoe

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich

Omelettes

Tuna Salad

Curry Chicken

Garlic Bread

Sauteed Spinach

Salmon Salad

Brisket

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Greenwich to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston