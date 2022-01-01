Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic knots in
Greenwich
/
Greenwich
/
Garlic Knots
Greenwich restaurants that serve garlic knots
Byram Pizza Company
226 Mill Street, Byram
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots (6)
$4.00
More about Byram Pizza Company
PIZZA
Pizza Post
522 E Putnam Ave, Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(234 reviews)
Garlic Knots
$7.00
More about Pizza Post
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich
Sweet Potato Fries
Mac And Cheese
Avocado Toast
Cake
Seaweed Salad
Clams
Chocolate Cake
Rock Shrimp Tempura
More near Greenwich to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(66 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1642 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(158 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(502 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(191 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(869 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston