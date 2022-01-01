Greek salad in Greenwich

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Country Table image

 

The Country Table

1 Glenville Street, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$14.00
Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Persian Cucumbers, Nicoise Olives, Feta, Red Onion, Oregano-Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about The Country Table
Chopped Greek Salad image

 

Terra Ristorante Italiano

156 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Greek Salad$17.00
fresh oregano, red wine vinaigrette, feta
More about Terra Ristorante Italiano
Item pic

 

Aux Delices

West Elm St, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
PS - Greek Salad$11.99
feta cheese, lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, olives & red wine vinaigrette.
More about Aux Delices
Pizza Post image

PIZZA

Pizza Post

522 E Putnam Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Side Salad$7.00
Greek Salad$14.00
House Salad, Feta, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives
More about Pizza Post

