Greek salad in Greenwich

The Country Table
1 Glenville Street, Greenwich
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Persian Cucumbers, Nicoise Olives, Feta, Red Onion, Oregano-Red Wine Vinaigrette
Terra Ristorante Italiano
156 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
|Chopped Greek Salad
|$17.00
fresh oregano, red wine vinaigrette, feta
Aux Delices
West Elm St, Greenwich
|PS - Greek Salad
|$11.99
feta cheese, lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, olives & red wine vinaigrette.