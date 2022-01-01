Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gyoza in
Greenwich
/
Greenwich
/
Gyoza
Greenwich restaurants that serve gyoza
HINOKI
363 Greenwich Ave, GREENWICH
No reviews yet
Chicken Gyoza
$10.00
Chicken Gyoza
$10.00
More about HINOKI
SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • NOODLES
Abis
381 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
Avg 4.1
(256 reviews)
Gyoza
$8.95
More about Abis
