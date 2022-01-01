Lobsters in Greenwich

Greenwich restaurants that serve lobsters

Bistro V image

 

Bistro V

339 Greenwich Ave, greenwich

Avg 4.1 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$30.00
More about Bistro V
Spicy Lobster Spaghetti image

SEAFOOD

Eastend

409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (2066 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Lobster Spaghetti$35.00
cherry tomatoes, baby arugula
More about Eastend

