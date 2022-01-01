Lobsters in
Greenwich
/
Greenwich
/
Lobsters
Greenwich restaurants that serve lobsters
Bistro V
339 Greenwich Ave, greenwich
Avg 4.1
(512 reviews)
Lobster Roll
$30.00
More about Bistro V
SEAFOOD
Eastend
409 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(2066 reviews)
Spicy Lobster Spaghetti
$35.00
cherry tomatoes, baby arugula
More about Eastend
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich
Chopped Salad
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Caesar Salad
Arugula Salad
Spaghetti
Cookies
Margherita Pizza
Turkey Clubs
More near Greenwich to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(696 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(170 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(115 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston