Mac and cheese in Greenwich
Greenwich restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about The Country Table
The Country Table
1 Glenville Street, Greenwich
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$26.00
Three-Cheese Béchamel, Gobetti Elbow Pasta, Panko Breadcrumbs. 32 oz.
Preheat oven to 350℉. Remove the plastic lid from the oven safe container.
Reheat, about 30 minutes Or until warmed through.
More about The Ginger Man - Greenwich
The Ginger Man - Greenwich
64 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich
|Pesto Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
Cave-aged cheddar, house-made pesto, crispy bread crumbs.